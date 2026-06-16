Ahead of the 2nd ODI against Afghanistan, Indian spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has hailed Rohit Sharma as a 'champion cricketer', highlighting his valuable experience and leadership qualities. He also praised KL Rahul's adaptability.

Ahead of the second ODI against Afghanistan, Indian spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule hailed opener Rohit Sharma as a "champion cricketer", pointing out that the 39-year-old veteran is still putting in work like he started playing. Team India will take on Afghanistan in the second ODI at Lucknow, with series 1-0 in favour of India.

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Rohit, after strong performances in Australia away ODIs and home ODIs against South Africa, tapered off against NZ at home with just 61 runs in three innings and best score of 25. In the previous match against Afghans, he could score just a run-a-ball 16 before an unfortunate run-out cut short his stay. A slight dip in his form, combined with his recent hamstring injury and modest IPL numbers for bottom half finishing Mumbai Indians (283 in nine matches at a strike rate of over 157, with two fifties) have once again given rise to rumours and speculations about Rohit's international future heading into 2027 World Cup, with the batter being aged 40 by the time tournament starts.

Bahutule hails 'champion' Rohit Sharma

Speaking ahead of the match in pre-match presser, Sairaj said about Rohit that his leadership qualities rub on to other players, including newly appointed ODI skipper Shubman Gill and his presence still stays important. "I think Rohit is definitely an experienced player. He's a champion of a cricketer. I think he is somebody who adds value to this team with his experience not only batting-wise but his leadership qualities also rubs on to all the boys, with Shubman also. So I think him being in the side is definitely very very important and he's somebody who understands each game, who understands what is expected from him and from the team," said Sairaj.

"I think he is just in looking forward to every match and all the work he is putting in is like he has just started playing," he added.

'Fabulous player': Bahutule on KL Rahul

Sairaj was also all praise for KL Rahul, who played a quickfire hand in a chase of 190-odd during a rain-curtailed 25-over per side match, scoring 39* in just 19 balls. This comes just days after he had struck a century against Afghanistan in the one-off Test as an opener.

Speaking on KL, he said, "I think he is a fabulous player. I think he is somebody who adapts to conditions really quickly and the formats as he has proven in these two games."

"I just feel that you send him at any number, he is somebody who will perform for you, understands the situation, understands what is needed for him at that particular moment, adapts to the conditions and delivers. So I think wherever he decides to bat or wherever he is given that opportunity, he will be an important member of the team," he said.

KL, a rock-solid opening batter in Tests that combines class, caution and elite technique, has been firing all cylinders for India in the middle order, switching between anchor and aggressor roles effortlessly. In 18 matches and 15 innings since last year in ODIs, KL has scored 548 runs at an average of 68.5 and a strike rate of over 114, with a century and two fifties. (ANI)