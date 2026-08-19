Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho revealed a 'massive' offer was on the table for Rodri, but the player's hesitation was a 'deal-breaker'. Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, has since signed for arch-rivals Barcelona from Manchester City.

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho finally opened the lid over failed deal to acquire Rodri, who signed with club's arch-rivals Barcelona on Tuesday.

Barcelona FC on Tuesday announced the signing of Spain midfielder Rodrigo Hernandez Cascante, popularly known as Rodri, from Manchester City, with the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner agreeing to a contract with the Catalan club until the summer of 2030. The 30-year-old joins Barcelona after six seasons at Manchester City, where he established himself as one of the world's best defensive midfielders under then-manager Pep Guardiola.

'Rodri had doubts, he hesitated'

The veteran manager revealed that Real Madrid, who was also in pursuit of Spain's FIFA World Cup 'Player of the Tournament', had a massive deal on the table for Rodri, but his hesitation ultimately proved to be a deal-breaker. "I spoke to him a couple of times and Real Madrid made him a very good offer," Mourinho said to El Chiringuito as quoted by Goal.com. "I think there is a very good relationship with City. Without negotiating with City, the club made contact with Rodri, they made him a major offer. Rodri had doubts, he hesitated and Rodri's doubts created doubts for me," he added.

Continuing, Mourinho called the Spainard an "extraordinary" player and said that he was respectful with the club. "Nothing negative to say, but Real Madrid is of a dimension that cannot have players who second-guess themselves, you make contact and the player asks you: When do I have to go? That is somewhat the concept, but he was very respectful with us. I wish him well... not too well, obviously... but I wish him well," he added.

'I am not lacking Rodri'

Despite missing out on the 2026 World Cup Golden Ball winner and one-time Ballon d'Or winner, Mourinho dismissed any regrets, asserting that the team does not "lack Rodri". He also feels that the squad is right and can be trusted and developed. "I am not lacking Rodri," Mourinho stated. "We are not lacking players. I am not saying there won't be any more signings because the market is open, but if you ask me directly if it is closed for me... yes. It is closed. I really like the squad," he signed off.

A Decorated Career Amidst Injury Setbacks

Rodri's move to Barcelona comes after a period disrupted by injuries, which kept him sidelined for most of the club competitions last season. He recently underwent minor back surgery and had previously spent more than seven months out after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in 2024. He also dealt with knee and hamstring problems last season.

Despite those setbacks, Rodri remains one of the most decorated midfielders in world football. Since joining Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2019, he helped the club win four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the UEFA Champions League in 2023.

Rodri scored the decisive goal in the Champions League final against Inter Milan in 2023, securing City's first European title and leading to a European Treble for the blue side of Manchester.

His individual achievements have also been significant. Rodri was named the Ballon d'Or winner in 2024 after playing a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, where he was named the 'Player of the Tournament'. More recently, he was part of Spain's World Cup-winning campaign and was named the tournament's best player, further enhancing his credentials on the international stage.