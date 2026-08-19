Italy has won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League Group B after an eight-wicket win over Tanzania. The Italians and Uganda now advance to the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off on the road to the 2027 World Cup.

Italy have finished top of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League Group B thanks to a calm eight-wicket win over Tanzania in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday. The side had fate in their own hands to claim league honours come the last day of their 15-match campaign across three legs, and closed out the tournament with a four-point gap over Uganda after the Cricket Cranes fell to a final-over defeat to Bahrain, as per ICC.

Road to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027

It was a double success for the Italians, who alongside Uganda move forward on the road to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027. The pair enter the Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off later this year, an eight-team tournament which will also include the top two teams from the Challenge League A group, and the bottom four finishers from Cricket World Cup League 2, the competition above Challenge League on the 50-over pyramid.

Azzurri's Undefeated Final Leg

Having toured Hong Kong and Uganda as part of the cycle, the Italians travelled to Tanzania behind Uganda with five matchdays remaining in the competition. A victory for the Italians over Uganda early in the final leg opened the door for the Azzurri to make a late charge, with Uganda's defeat to Hong Kong swinging momentum further. The Italians pounced on the opportunity, and closed out the tour undefeated, underlined with a dominant performance against the Tanzanians.

Spin Trio Decimates Tanzania

Again losing the toss like they did in their victory over Hong Kong on Monday, The Italians at one point were behind in the match after Tanzania galloped to 87/1 inside 15 overs, only for the hosts to fall to 142 all out. It was the spin trio of Rakibul Hasan, Akash Waduwalage and Crishan Kalugamage to do the damage for Italy, taking all ten wickets for just 87 runs between them. Waduwalage (5/21) claimed the key wicket of Dhrumit Mehta (39), and was joined by T20 World Cup hero Crishan Kalugamage (3/28) in ripping through Tanzania's middle order.

Mosca Brothers Seal Emphatic Win

The Italians were ruthless in reply, with brothers Justin and AJ Mosca both raising the bat for half-centuries in a partnership of 121. Justin fell for 52, though AJ powered on to finish on 75 not out from just 71 balls, joined by skipped Harry Manenti (8 not out) to reach the target inside 26 overs.

What Comes Next: The Qualifier Play-off

It is now a waiting game for Italy and Uganda as they learn of their opponents in the Qualifier Play-off. As it stands, Jersey and Kuwait hold top two spots over in the other Challenge League group with one leg to play, while in League 2, Namibia, Canada, Nepal and United Arab Emirates sit in the bottom four, with Oman (fourth) the only team that could mathematically be overtaken by the chasing pack.

Up in League 2, Scotland, USA and Netherlands are guaranteed a top four finish and will progress to the Cricket World Cup Qualifier. The Qualifier Play-off will determine the final four spots of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, and carries One Day International status, meaning the pair will play their first official ODIs. (ANI)