Ben Stokes' absence from the second Test against New Zealand, following a curfew breach, has plunged his captaincy and future into doubt. As the ECB investigates the incident, Joe Root is set to take over as stand-in skipper for an England side whose off-field conduct is under severe scrutiny.

Ben Stokes' absence will cast a long shadow over England's bid to clinch a series victory against New Zealand when they face the Black Caps without their controversial captain this week.

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Stokes and Gus Atkinson were dropped for the second Test, which starts at the Oval on Wednesday, after the pair broke a midnight curfew by celebrating late into the night following England's series-opening win at Lord's.

The England and Wales Cricket Board are still investigating the incident in a London nightclub, which also involved Saracens rugby player Totoa Auvaa and reportedly ended with a member of England's security staff being hit.

Also Read: Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson under ECB scanner for nightclub protocol breach

Stokes’ Future Remains Uncertain Amidst Investigation

Amid reports he could be stripped of the captaincy or even retire from international cricket, Stokes' England future has been plunged into doubt by the latest after-hours drama in his chaotic career.

Stokes was cleared of charges of affray following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in 2017, but missed an Ashes tour as a result of that incident.

The 35-year-old also took a break from cricket in 2021 to prioritise his mental health.

Stokes is one of the most dynamic players of his generation, but his brilliance has been marred by a self-destructive streak.

His failure to appreciate the significance of being on his best behaviour after England's shambolic Ashes tour last winter does not reflect well.

England were routed 4-1 in Australia, with their off-field behaviour criticised after players were seen drinking during a day off in Noosa between matches.

Harry Brook was involved in an altercation with a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand prior to the Australia leg of the tour, adding to the impression that England's players are out of control.

That incident made it impossible for vice-captain Brook to replace Stokes this week, forcing to England ask Joe Root, who last captained his country in 2022, to serve as stand-in skipper.

Rob Key, managing director of men's cricket at the ECB, couldn't hide his frustration about England's latest indiscretion when he spoke last week.

‘No Rash Decisions’

"It's still very raw, certainly for Ben, (England head coach) Brendon (McCullum), myself, the ECB. Ben has been through a range of emotions, as you would do in this situation," he said.

"A lot of people have had phone calls where you're just in disbelief, then you get angry. There's a load of things and I'm still not sure I'm over those at the moment.

"Time is probably the best thing for all of us. Nobody wants to make any rash decisions."

Also Read: Ben Stokes To Retire from International Cricket? ECB Offers Captaincy ‘Exit Route’ Amid Nightclub Row

McCullum Worried About Ben Stokes

McCullum refused to be drawn on Stokes' chances of retaining the captaincy, instead focusing on the well-being of the all-rounder.

"Our concern is with Ben, our concern is handling that situation, making sure we look after him, that he feels supported by us and in communication with us," he told reporters at a sombre press conference on Monday.

"I'm worried about Ben. I'll leave it at that. Those other things will work out down the line."

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra insisted England's travails mean nothing to his side as they look to bouncing back after a 115-run thrashing on a treacherous pitch in the first Test.

New Zealand Faces the Post-Williamson Reality

The Black Caps are dealing with a surprise absence of their own after Kane Williamson abruptly retired from international cricket.

The 35-year-old -- New Zealand's all-time record run scorer across all formats -- featured in the first Test but will play no further part in the three-match series.

"There's a few things going on. It's always interesting when you are the other team and you hear news like that," Ravindra said of England's issues.

"But honestly we are just focused on us. Whatever happens with them, we are focusing on our cricket."

Tarnished by their exiled captain's lack of restraint, it will take some time for England to restore their reputation in the eyes of the cricket public.

The long road to redemption starts at the Oval.