Former England captain Nasser Hussain criticised Pakistan’s decision to pick Saim Ayub for the final Test against England without first-class preparation after the CPL. He cited Ayub’s two ducks and compared the move to India’s past handling of Virender Sehwag.

Former England captain turned commentator Nasser Hussain questioned Pakistan over young opener Saim Ayub’s selection for the third and final Test of the three-match series against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Saim Ayub was added to the Pakistan squad as one of the replacements for seven players who were sent back by the board ahead of the Edgbaston Test following a massive squad shake-up. However, the young opener failed to make an impact as he was dismissed for a duck in both innings, managing a meager 11 balls across the match.

Ayub was visibly unable to adapt to swinging English conditions, which exposed him to a relentless display of seam and swing bowling from Ollie Robinson, who made short work of the left-hander in both innings.

Also Read: England take massive 320-run lead over Pakistan in 3rd Test at Edgbaston

Hussain Criticises Saim Ayub’s Selection

As Pakistan are currently struggling at 52-2 and trailing by 268 runs after finishing Day 2 in their second innings, Nasser Hussain, who is part of the Sky Sports commentary panel for the ongoing Test series, didn't hold back in his assessment of the team management's decision to thrust Ayub directly into the longest format from the Caribbean Premier League.

“The truth is, he shouldn't be here. He came from the CPL and hasn't played first-class cricket in some time.” Hussain told Sky Sports.

“I don't know who thinks it's the right thing to fly someone over from foreign conditions, playing a completely different format, and think they're going to be fine in these conditions against a Dukes ball, against Ollie Robinson and England's bowling attack,” he added.

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Saim Ayub was playing for Jamaica Kingsmen in the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League, scoring 127 runs, including a century, at an average of 63.50 and a strike rate of 160.75 in three matches, before he was hastily summoned to England.

Pakistan’s decision to include Saim Ayub as a replacement for one of the seven sacked players backfired spectacularly on the field, leaving the team's top order exposed and prompting widespread scrutiny over selection transparency and domestic prioritization.

Hussain Cites ,Virender Sehwag’s, Example

To explain why dropping an in-form T20 player straight into the hardest batting conditions in world cricket was bound to fail, Nasser Hussain invoked a cautionary tale from the past, pointing directly to India's past handling of legendary opener Virender Sehwag at the very same venue.

“Virender Sehwag tried it on this ground, if you remember... they flew him in. Virender Sehwag got a pair, and that's Virender Sehwag, who's a better, more experienced player than Saim,” the former England captain said.

“So a bit of responsibility goes to the lad for the shot he played. But also, whoever thought that was a seriously good decision and that he was going to go okay this week?” he added.

Nasser Hussain further lambasted Pakistan’s team management approach by pointing out the sheer absurdity of expecting an unacclimatized player to handle the red-ball challenges in English conditions, calling it a ‘disrespect to Test cricket’, adding that expecting a player to succeed under such unprepared circumstances sets a dangerous precedent for the international game.

Meanwhile, after having lost the series 0-2, the Babar Azam-led side faced an uphill battle to avoid a complete whitewash as England's bowling attack continued to assert total dominance in conditions tailor-made for seam and swing.

Also Read: PCB's decision was 'news' to me, says Babar Azam amid team crisis