Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif sparked controversy by calling coach Mike Hesson an ‘India agent’ over his IPL links. His comments questioning Hesson’s loyalty amid Pakistan’s poor England tour drew widespread backlash from fans and critics.

Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rashid Latif has sparked controversy after labelling the team’s white-ball and interim red-ball coach Mike Hesson an ‘India agent’ over his links to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mike Hesson was appointed as Pakistan’s white-ball coach in May 2025 after Gary Kirsten stepped down from his role due to frustrations over a lack of structural autonomy from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and internal rifts. However, Hesson recently stepped in as red-ball coach following a dramatic mid-series shake-up in England, where the PCB cleared out coaching staff and sent seven players back home.

The former New Zealand cricketer was tasked with overseeing Pakistan’s crisis-ridden Test setup at Edgbaston, where the visitors were already bundled out for 133 in the first innings, failing to cross the 200-run mark for the fifth consecutive innings in the ongoing Test series.

Also Read: Atherton slams 'dispirited' Pakistan after another batting failure

Rashid Accuses Hesson of Being ‘India Agent’

As Pakistan are already in the midst of a disastrous tour, trailing 0-2 and struggling to find answers against a rampant English attack, former captain Rashid Latif stirred a massive storm by questioning the New Zealander's integrity and long-term loyalties.

Comparing Hesson to foreign managers like Bob Woolmer and Geoff Lawson, whom he praised for establishing deep roots and genuine commitment to Pakistan cricket, Latif argued that modern franchise pathways invite dangerous conflicts of interest, adding that he has doubts about anyone coming from the IPL.

“The loyalty factor is very important, and it remains doubtful. I am not saying someone is not loyal. He might be of course; he might, but it's better if these things are checked. Check the history. The connection would be there." Latif said.

“So the damage that we couldn't do, maybe someone will who can damage you, no matter which coach comes from abroad. But one who is directly linked with IPL, from people there, who might want to use him, that's how agents are formed," he added.

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Before becoming Pakistan’s red-ball coach, Mike Hesson served as head coach and Director of Cricket Operations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru from 2019 to 2023, steering the franchise to three playoff appearances during his tenure.

Social Media Erupts Over Latif’s Comments on Hesson and IPL Links

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif’s controversial remarks on Mike Hesson’s loyatly to Pakistan cricket has sparked backlash on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts criticising his ‘India agent’ claim and questioning the reasoning behind linking Hesson’s IPL association to Pakistan’s struggles.

Taking to their X handles, many fans slammed Latif’s remarks, while others mocked the suggestion that Hesson’s IPL connections could influence his loyalty or performance as Pakistan’s coach. Several users also argued that Pakistan’s poor performances should be attributed to the team’s own shortcomings rather than blamed on India or the IPL.

However, some users went a step further, mocking the ‘India agent’ claim and accusing Latif of blaming India for Pakistan’s cricketing failures. Others questioned the logic behind his comments, with one user describing Hesson as simply being part of a ‘pathetic' Pakistan team rather than an agent.

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Meanwhile, after having lost the series 0-2, the Babar Azam-led side faced an uphill battle to avoid a complete whitewash as England's bowling attack continued to assert total dominance in conditions tailor-made for seam and swing.

Also Read: Hesson calls Pakistan's sweeping changes a 'difficult' situation