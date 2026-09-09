Pakistan's batting lineup collapsed for 133 on the opening day of the third Test against England, failing to cross 200 for the fifth straight innings. Commentator Nasser Hussain heavily criticised the performance as "terrible viewing," sparking widespread fan backlash on social media, with many questioning the team's Test status.

Former England captain turned commentator Nasser Hussain has apparently not held back in criticising Pakistan’s yet another batting collapse on the opening day of the third and final Test of the three-match series against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, September 9.

After being put in to bat first by England captain Joe Root, Pakistan suffered a collapse as they were bundled out for 133 in 33.5 overs, registering their second-lowest score in the ongoing Test series against the Three Lions. The visitors lost half of their side for a mere 48 runs in 15 overs before adding another 85 runs for the remaining five wickets on the board.

The middle-order batter Saud Shakeel’s innings of 43 off 47 balls, including seven fours, and his 26-run partnership for the 10th wicket with Mohammad Abbas (21) provided brief resistance. Apart from Shakeel, Abbas, and Razaullah, who scored 11, the rest of the batting line-up crumbled meekly against a hostile English pace attack led by Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson.

Also Read: Ollie Robinson sets record: Best Test bowling average since World War I

Hussain Blasts Pakistan’s Batting Collapse

Pakistan’s batting has become a topic of debate, as they failed to cross the 200-run mark in five straight innings in the ongoing Test series against England. The visitors once again threw away their wickets cheaply, prompting scathing reactions from the commentary box.

After the first 10 overs, Pakistan were at 29/4, completely losing their footing as the English seamers exploited the conditions. Following former captain Shan Masood’s dismissal at 26/4, former England captain Nasser Hussain, who was on commentary, did not mince words while tearing into the batting lineup's lack of application on a benign surface.

"Pakistan collapsing on a flat pitch at Edgbaston. Terrible viewing if you are a Pakistan fan." Hussain said live on air.

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England’s pace bowling attack, consisting of (3/15), Jofra Archer (3/25), and Josh Tongue (4/42), completely dismantled the batting lineup to ensure another miserable outing for the visitors. Across five innings in the series, Pakistan’s inability to cross the 200-run mark has exposed profound technical flaws against the moving ball.

Amid the chaotic scenes that took place before the Edgbaston Test, which saw the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) send back seven players and two coaches, the pressure on the dressing room continues to mount as England tightens its grip on a potential series sweep.

Fans Question Pakistan’s Test Status After Another Batting Collapse

Nasser Hussain’s blunt remark on Pakistan’s batting collapse quickly resonated with fans on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with many echoing his criticism and questioning the team’s ability to compete in Test cricket.

Taking to their X handles, many fans blamed PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi for Pakistan’s decline, while others sarcastically said Pakistani fans were ‘very used to it.’ Some described Pakistan cricket as ‘on a ventilator,’ with others arguing the team should be removed from Test cricket to give more deserving nations a chance.

However, a few fans pushed back against the criticism of the pitch, arguing that Pakistan’s batting was poor despite the surface offering lateral movement and bounce. Others pointed to previous collapses on seemingly flat pitches, suggesting the team’s struggles were rooted in batting weaknesses rather than conditions alone.

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Meanwhile, after having lost the series 0-2, the Babar Azam-led side faced an uphill battle to avoid a complete whitewash as England's bowling attack continued to assert total dominance in conditions tailor-made for seam and swing.

Also Read: ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam's 'Man of the Series' Defence Over His Form Sparks Criticism (WATCH)