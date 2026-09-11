All-rounder Deepti Sharma says India is unconcerned about their opponent in the Women's T20 Asia Cup final, insisting the team does not take any opponent lightly. India beat Bangladesh by 40 runs to reach the final for the sixth time.

India's women’s team will not be concerned about whether Pakistan or defending champions Sri Lanka emerge from the second Women's T20 Asia Cup semi-final, with all-rounder Deepti Sharma insisting that the team does not take any opponent lightly ahead of the title clash, scheduled for Sunday.

India booked their place in the final for the sixth time in six editions after beating Bangladesh by 40 runs in the semi-final on Thursday, and Deepti said the team would study the Pakistan-Sri Lanka contest before formulating its plans for the final. "Actually, it depends on their result, but the Indian team is knowing about that," Deepti said when asked who India would prefer to face in the final, according to Cricinfo. "The team doesn't take any team lightly. Doesn't matter, like maybe Sri Lanka, Pakistan, whoever comes in the final. We always think as a team how we can do better in each and every game. As a collective team performance, how we can do better," she said during the post-match press conference in Dubai.

India have already beaten Pakistan in the tournament, bowling them out for just 55 before chasing down the target with 68 balls to spare. A second India-Pakistan final is therefore a possibility, but Sri Lanka, the defending champions, stand in the way of that prospect. Deepti said India would watch the other semi-final as a team and use it to prepare for the final. "After this game, we'll sit together tomorrow, and we will see tomorrow's game, that will help us to do more strategy towards the finals," she said.

Semi-final triumph

Deepti was instrumental in India's win over Bangladesh, returning figures of 3/26 as the opposition were restricted to 109/7 after India posted 149/6. Shafali Verma's 64 off 40 balls, despite being dropped four times, helped India overcome a slow pitch and post a competitive total. Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten on 24 while Richa Ghosh made 21 off 16 balls and Deepti added a quick 13 not out from six deliveries.

Deepti's all-round prowess

Bangladesh made a steady start but struggled once India introduced spin. Deepti struck in her first over and later dismissed Sobhana Mostary and Sharmin Akter to trigger a middle-order collapse. With 11 wickets, Deepti is now the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. She also believes her ability to contribute with the bat remains an important part of her role.

"Actually, when I started my cricket journey, [it was] as an all-rounder, so it [being able to contribute in two departments] always helped from the starting only," she said. "Whenever I get an opportunity in batting, I always trust that I can contribute in batting also. So I'm glad [about the] few balls I got to hit today. It always gives me confidence. Either bowling first or batting first doesn't matter to me, but I always contribute as an all-rounder for the team," she added.

Fielding remains an area of concern

While India remain unbeaten in the competition, their fielding continues to be an area of concern. They dropped four catches against Bangladesh, although the mistakes did not prove costly. Deepti acknowledged the lapses but backed the team's preparation ahead of the final. "As a team in fielding, we have been doing good [work in training]. We are doing practice sessions taking a number of catches as well as fielding also," she said. (ANI)