Canada's Historic World Cup Moment! Larin Rescue vs Bosnia | World Cup 2026 Highlights | Sports

Canada and Bosnia & Herzegovina played out a dramatic 1-1 draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B clash. Bosnia struck first through Jovo Lukic before Canadian star Cyle Larin came off the bench to rescue the hosts with a crucial second-half equalizer. The result earned Canada a historic first-ever point at a men's FIFA World Cup and kept their World Cup 2026 hopes alive.Watch all the key moments, goals, celebrations, reactions, crowd atmosphere, and match highlights from this exciting FIFA World Cup 2026 encounter.In this video:00:00 – Kickoff & Build-Up00:20 – Bosnia Strike First01:30 – Cyle Larin Equalizer

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