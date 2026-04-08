Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Highlights: Bernabéu Shocker | Bayern Ruthless Win | Champions League

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich Highlights: Bernabéu Shocker
Bayern Munich stunned Real Madrid with a thrilling 2-1 win at the Bernabéu in the Champions League quarter-final. Luis Díaz and Harry Kane struck early, while Kylian Mbappé kept Madrid alive. A high-voltage clash sets up an explosive second leg as Bayern carry a crucial advantage.0:00 - Bayern Munich stuns Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu0:36 - Luis Díaz opens scoring just before halftime (41’)1:30 - Madrid miss key chances to bounce back
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