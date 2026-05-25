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Will Arsenal Make Champions League History? Mikel Arteta Sends Message After EPL Triumph

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 25 2026, 02:24 PM IST
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Arsenal are Premier League champions. But for Mikel Arteta… the story isn’t finished yet.After years of heartbreak, near-misses, pressure and criticism, Arteta finally delivered the league title back to North London. And now, with the Premier League trophy secured, Arsenal stand on the edge of something even bigger — the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest.Can Arsenal complete the dream season and conquer Europe?Can Arteta lead this young side to immortality?In this video: 00:00 – Mikel Arteta Sends Emotional Message After Arsenal’s EPL Triumph01:21 – Arsenal Dream of Historic Champions League Glory in Budapest02:45 – Can the Gunners Conquer Europe & Complete the Perfect Season?

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