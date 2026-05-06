Arsenal vs Atlético Madrid Highlights: Saka Sends Arsenal to Final After 20 YEARS!
Arsenal FC edged Atlético Madrid 1-0 to storm into the Champions League final after 20 years. Bukayo Saka scored the decisive goal, sealing a 2-1 aggregate win. A rock-solid defensive display ensured Arsenal held firm under pressure in a tense semi-final clash.0:00 - Arsenal beats Atletico Madrid 1-0 in second leg1:10 - Tight first half with limited clear chances2:55 - Arsenal maintain clean sheet in crucial tie
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