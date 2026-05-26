Millions Arrive for Hajj 2026 as Heatwave Hits Mecca | World News

More than 1.5 million Muslim pilgrims have gathered in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for Hajj 2026 — one of the world’s largest annual religious pilgrimages. But this year’s Hajj comes under intense heat, with temperatures crossing 40°C and memories still fresh from the deadly 2024 Hajj heatwave where over 1,300 pilgrims died.Pilgrims from around the world are battling scorching temperatures while performing sacred rituals around the Kaaba at Masjid al-Haram. Saudi authorities have deployed thousands of health workers, ambulances, cooling systems, mist fans and free water stations to protect worshippers during the pilgrimage.The spiritual journey also unfolds amid ongoing Middle East tensions involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, the Strait of Hormuz and ceasefire discussions linked to US President Donald Trump.This video captures emotional pilgrim stories, scenes from Mecca, Tawaf around the Kaaba, prayers inside the Grand Mosque and the meaning of patience — or “sabr” — during Hajj.In this video: 00:00 – Millions of pilgrims gather in Mecca for Hajj 202601:45 – Extreme heat conditions raise major safety concerns02:47 – Emotional Tawaf scenes and prayers around the Kaaba

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