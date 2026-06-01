Arsenal Premier League Champions 2026: Massive Victory Parade in London After 22-Year Wait |Football

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Arsenal Premier League Champions 2026: Massive Victory Parade in London After 22-Year Wait

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jun 01 2026, 07:04 PM IST
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Arsenal are Premier League champions once again, and North London has erupted in celebration. Tens of thousands of Arsenal supporters lined the streets as the club's players and staff took part in a massive open-top bus parade following their historic Premier League title win.From red flares and fireworks to emotional fan reactions, the atmosphere across London was electric as supporters celebrated Arsenal's first league title since 2004. Fans young and old gathered to witness the trophy parade, many experiencing a title celebration for the very first time.Despite disappointment in the UEFA Champions League, Arsenal fans put aside the heartbreak to celebrate a long-awaited return to the top of English football.Watch incredible scenes from the Arsenal victory parade, emotional fan interviews, trophy celebrations, chants, fireworks, and unforgettable moments from one of the biggest football celebrations of 2026.In this video: 00:00 – Arsenal End 22-Year Wait For Premier League Glory01:00 – Thousands Of Fans Fill North London For Trophy Parade02:00 – Emotional Celebrations, Fireworks & Trophy Lift Moments

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