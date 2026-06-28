Jordan Vs Argentina Highlights: Messi Creates History in 3-1 FIFA World Cup 2026 Win | Sports

Argentina continued their dominant run in the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 3-1 victory over Jordan. Lionel Messi created history once again with a stunning goal after coming off the bench, while Argentina sealed top spot in Group J with a commanding performance. Jordan fought hard but couldn’t stop the champions from cruising to another big win.In this video:00:00 Argentina Dominate Jordan to Finish Top of Group J01:20 Lo Celso & Lautaro Give Argentina Complete Control02:45 Messi Creates History with Stunning Record-Breaking Goal

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