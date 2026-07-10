Roman Reigns Vs CM Punk AGAIN? WWE Planning Massive Rematch | Wrestling News | Sports

Roman Reigns Vs CM Punk AGAIN? WWE Planning Massive Rematch
Is WWE preparing another blockbuster showdown between Roman Reigns and CM Punk? New backstage reports suggest creative discussions are underway for a massive rematch that could headline a major Premium Live Event. Here's everything we know about the rumored plans and what it could mean for WWE fans.In this video:0:00 Roman Reigns vs CM Punk Rematch Rumors1:42 WWE's Backstage Creative Plans2:30 Could SummerSlam Feature the Blockbuster Match?
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