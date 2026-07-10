Roman Reigns Vs CM Punk AGAIN? WWE Planning Massive Rematch | Wrestling News | Sports

Is WWE preparing another blockbuster showdown between Roman Reigns and CM Punk? New backstage reports suggest creative discussions are underway for a massive rematch that could headline a major Premium Live Event. Here's everything we know about the rumored plans and what it could mean for WWE fans.In this video:0:00 Roman Reigns vs CM Punk Rematch Rumors1:42 WWE's Backstage Creative Plans2:30 Could SummerSlam Feature the Blockbuster Match?

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