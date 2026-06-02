2026 FIFA World Cup Preview: Teams, Rules, Stadiums, Schedule & Predictions | Sports

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be the biggest football tournament ever. For the first time in history, 48 teams will compete across the United States, Canada, and Mexico in a massive 104-match tournament.In this video, we break down everything you need to know about the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including:00:00 – FIFA World Cup 2026: New 48-Team Format Explained03:00 – Host Cities, Stadiums & Tournament Schedule Breakdown06:00 – Favorites, Dark Horses & World Cup 2026 PredictionsThe road to football's biggest prize starts now.Who will lift the FIFA World Cup Trophy in 2026?

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