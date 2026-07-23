FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream XI REVEALED! Mbappe, Messi, Bellingham & Haaland Make Best

FIFA has officially revealed the fan-voted Dream XI of the FIFA World Cup 2026, and it's packed with football's biggest superstars! Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland, Rodri and Marc Cucurella headline the Best XI chosen by fans worldwide.Who made the final team? Which Real Madrid stars dominated the Dream XI? And do you agree with FIFA's Best XI selections? Watch the full video for the complete lineup and all the biggest talking points from the World Cup 2026 Dream Team.