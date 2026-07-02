USA vs Bosnia Highlights: 10-Man USA March Into Round of 16 | FIFA World Cup 2026 | Football News

USA vs Bosnia Highlights: 10-Man USA March Into Round of 16
The United States defeated Bosnia & Herzegovina 2-0 in a dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash. Folarin Balogun scored before being sent off, but Malik Tillman's stunning free-kick and a heroic defensive display helped 10-man USA book a blockbuster Round of 16 clash against Belgium.
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