Infosys Share Price Target: After the crash caused by Accenture's news, is there still an opportunity in Infosys? What is the target price for the Infosys share? Can the stock really deliver a massive 41% return from its current price? Should regular investors buy Infosys shares amid this crash, or should they stay away?

Infosys Share Future: After the American tech giant Accenture gave a weak outlook, IT stocks all over the world saw a major sell-off. This has affected India as well. Many big IT stocks, including Infosys, have come under pressure. But the interesting thing is, despite the fall in the share price, many brokerage houses still seem quite positive about Infosys. Many experts believe that the stock could see a good rally from its current level. Let's find out who has predicted how much of an upside and what the target price for Infosys is...

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Why did Accenture's news shake the IT sector?

Accenture has given a slightly weaker growth forecast for its business compared to before. The company says that the pace of earnings in the coming time might be a bit slower than expected. This signal was enough to scare investors. The market is worried that if global companies reduce their spending on technology, it could affect the new projects that Indian IT companies get. This was the reason why we saw a sharp fall in Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro, and other IT stocks.

Why are experts still showing faith in Infosys despite the fall?

It often happens in the stock market that as soon as a sense of fear builds up in a sector, investors start selling in a hurry. But experts don't just look at the current situation; they also consider the company's earnings, order book, future prospects, and business model. Many brokerage houses believe that Infosys's business is still strong and the possibility of long-term growth remains.

What is the average target for Infosys Share?

According to trendlyne.com, the average target for Infosys is around ₹1,460. Interestingly, this level is considered to be about 41% higher than the current share price. This means if the experts' predictions come true, investors could get a good return.

Which brokerage has given the biggest target?

Joindre Capital Services has given a target of about ₹1,717.

Prabhudas Lilladher has set a target of approximately ₹1,570.

Deven Choksey has indicated a target of around ₹1,497.

Motilal Oswal has given a target of about ₹1,450.

Some brokerage houses like ICICI Direct have advised to 'hold' and given a target of ₹1,330. This makes it clear that opinions in the market are not entirely uniform.

Note: The target prices mentioned here are based on various brokerage reports issued between April 2026 and June 19, 2026, and data available on Trendlyne.com. These are not the latest updates. However, according to these reports, many brokerage houses believed that Infosys shares had the potential to grow from their levels at that time. Investors should definitely check the latest price, recent reports, and the current market situation before making any decision.

Will AI become Infosys's new strength?

Right now, the biggest buzz in the IT sector is about Artificial Intelligence, or AI. Companies worldwide are continuously increasing their spending on AI, cloud, and data technology. This could create new opportunities for companies like Infosys. This is why many experts believe that in the coming years, AI-related services could play a big role in increasing the earnings of IT companies.

Disclaimer: This article has been written for informational purposes only. The information provided in it is based on data available on Trendlyne and brokerage reports. Do not consider this as investment advice. Investing in the stock market is subject to risks, and the target price of any share does not guarantee future returns. Before investing, assess your own financial situation, risk appetite, and investment objectives, and be sure to consult a SEBI-registered market expert or financial advisor before making any investment.