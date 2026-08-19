GLJ Research is cutting its view on Tesla’s autonomous narrative to Sell, arguing the stock’s roughly 25% decline this year stems less from a weak quarter and more from real-world robotaxi data finally emerging.

The firm sees Tesla’s Full Self-Driving driver assistance software as the primary reason shares will continue to bleed lower, projecting Tesla could drift toward the sub-$200 level in the second half of 2026.

On Monday, The Information reported that Tesla is preparing to begin by offering Cybercab rides to its own employees on public roads in Austin, then folding the vehicles into its existing robotaxi service a few days later.

Tesla is yet to confirm a date for Cybercab launch event.

Shares of Tesla Inc (TSLA) edged 11% lower on Tuesday as GLJ Research dismissed its upcoming Cybercab public launch as a promotional event for a product that “does not yet exist.”

The firm is cutting its view on Tesla’s autonomous narrative to Sell, arguing the stock’s roughly 25% decline this year stems less from a weak quarter and more from real-world robotaxi data finally emerging. The firm sees Tesla’s Full Self-Driving driver assistance software as the primary reason shares will continue to bleed lower, projecting Tesla could drift toward the sub-$200 level in the second half of 2026.

Cybercab Event Viewed As Promotional, Not Progress

The firm singles out the planned Cybercab launch in Austin, targeted internally for this month, as a promotional event for a product that “does not yet exist.” Analysts at GLJ Research say they would treat the debut as a negative catalyst rather than a milestone.

On Monday, The Information reported that Tesla is preparing to begin by offering Cybercab rides to its own employees on public roads in Austin, then folding the vehicles into its existing robotaxi service a few days later. The report noted that the internal end-of-August target could still slip. Production versions of the two-seat, steering-wheel-free Cybercab have been testing on public roads since June, with first-responder training completed, the report said.

Tesla itself confirmed via an X post that its Cybercab launch event is close, saying that customers who take more rides in its existing fleet of robotaxis till August 23 will have better odds at attending its launch event.

The company, however, did not reveal a date for the launch. Tesla’s current robotaxi fleet runs with its Model Y vehicles. The Cybercab is the company’s dedicated robotaxi offering with no pedals or steering wheel.

Gary Black Highlights Valuation Disconnect

Investor and The Future Fund managing partner Gary Black echoed similar skepticism in a recent post, pointing to a “huge disconnect” between bulls’ lofty autonomy expectations and Tesla’s stock performance. Over the past five years Tesla is up 51% while the Nasdaq-100 has risen 98%. Black noted that while Tesla may eventually solve unsupervised autonomy, so will other automakers, making the company’s 2026 price-to-earnings ratio of about 200 times hard to justify.

Black also said that despite no evidence the new Cybercab can drive itself flawlessly without safety monitors, bulls are celebrating as if Tesla has alone solved unsupervised autonomy at near-perfect levels.

Until Elon Musk puts Cybercabs on the road without safety monitors and scales them beyond pre-mapped cities, he argued, Tesla stock will remain “moribund” as it has for the past five years.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the bullish territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed at low levels.

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism for Tesla unveiling its Optimus humanoid robot on the heels of launching the Cybercab.

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Another user voiced hopes for Cybercab launch driving the stock price up to $400.

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TSLA stock has fallen 25% year-to-date.

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