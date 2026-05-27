Stocks to Watch Today: MobiKwik, Siemens, Infosys Among Top Market Movers on May 27
Indian stock markets are expected to witness a cautious opening on May 27 amid weak global cues and rising crude prices. Stocks like MobiKwik, Infosys, ONGC, Coal India, Siemens and IRCTC will remain in focus today.
Stocks to watch today
Indian stock markets are expected to open on a cautious note on Wednesday, May 27, amid rising crude oil prices, weak global cues, and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Investors are likely to track key stocks including MobiKwik, Infosys, Coal India, ONGC, Siemens, and IRCTC after major corporate developments and market-moving updates.
MobiKwik
The fintech company will be in focus after receiving the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) in-principle approval for a Payment Aggregator-Physical (PA-P) licence. MobiKwik said it plans to expand aggressively over the next two years, with a strong focus on small businesses, oil and gas outlets, and organised retail segments to strengthen its market presence.
Infosys
Infosys is another key stock to watch after recent developments surrounding its overseas acquisitions and weak ADR performance in the US market. The IT giant’s ADR dropped sharply overnight, while domestic shares also remained under pressure during the previous session.
ONGC
ONGC shares are also likely to stay in focus after the company reported modest earnings growth impacted by operational costs and dry well write-offs. Rising crude oil prices may further influence sentiment around oil and gas stocks today.
Coal India
Coal India may attract investor attention as the government plans to sell up to a 2 percent stake through an offer for sale (OFS) at a discounted price. The move is expected to keep the PSU stock active during the trading session.
Siemens and IRCTC
Siemens and IRCTC will be closely tracked after both companies posted lower quarterly profits due to rising expenses. Investors may react to earnings-related commentary and future guidance from the management.
Other Stocks
Meanwhile, stocks like HFCL, Yes Bank, LIC, Brigade Enterprises, Aurobindo Pharma, and Azad Engineering are also expected to remain in action due to fundraising plans, management changes, new projects, partnerships, and large business agreements.
With Brent crude prices remaining elevated and foreign institutional investors continuing to offload Indian equities, market volatility is likely to remain high throughout the trading session.
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