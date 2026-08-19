Alibaba, ByteDance, and Tencent are shedding noncore gaming and retail holdings to concentrate capital on data infrastructure and artificial general intelligence.

Chinese tech leaders are divesting peripheral holdings—such as Alibaba's gaming developer Lingxi Games and ByteDance's Shanghai Moonton—to fund their AI ambitions.

Massive capital is being redirected from legacy consumer and entertainment ventures into data center buildouts, artificial general intelligence (AGI), and cloud services.

Tencent is scaling back external media partnerships to preserve focus and capital.

Leading Chinese technology conglomerates are undergoing major portfolio restructurings, paring back video game studios and physical retail assets to channel financial resources into the global generative AI market.

The industry-wide shift comes as executive suites prioritize artificial general intelligence infrastructure over multi-industry expansion, Nikkei Asia reported. Private equity buyout firms and sovereign investment vehicles have increasingly taken the opposite side of these deals, absorbing consumer assets as tech companies free up cash for compute capacity.

Alibaba Pivots Cash Flow To AI Infrastructure

Private equity firm Trustar Capital, linked to state-affiliated conglomerate CITIC, announced an agreement to purchase Alibaba Group Holding's gaming division, Lingxi Games, at a minimum of $1.5 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Alibaba originally acquired the predecessor to Lingxi Games in 2017 for about 1 billion yuan ($148 million) as part of an acquisition drive to strengthen its broader digital media ecosystem. However, corporate priorities have pivoted sharply since. In a May address to shareholders, Alibaba Chairman Joe Tsai and CEO Eddie Wu said the company had reached an inflection point in AGI development.

To support this strategic direction, Alibaba has aggressively expanded its capital expenditures. For the fiscal year ending March 31, the company’s capital spending surged 47% to 126 billion yuan, driven largely by cloud computing expansions and data center infrastructure.

ByteDance And Tencent Follow Suit

Alibaba’s divestment pattern is mirrored across the broader domestic tech landscape. ByteDance agreed to divest game developer Shanghai Moonton Technology to a firm owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Founded in 2014, Moonton established a strong foothold in Southeast Asian mobile gaming, but underperforming earnings prompted ByteDance to seek a buyer and redirect focus to its own data centers and AI capabilities.

Meanwhile, Tencent Holdings, which maintains gaming as a primary pillar, has become far more selective in deploying capital, Nikkei reported. The firm recently dissolved a long-standing capital tie-up with Japanese studio Marvelous. After becoming Marvelous's primary shareholder in 2020 with a 20% stake, Tencent drastically reduced its ownership position to under 1%, signaling a market-wide trend toward leaner operations focused on next-generation computing.

BABA Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes. Retail chatter on the stock has soared about 120% over the previous session.

BABA stock has lost 13.2% year-to-date.

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