The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond yield spiked to a fresh 19-year high on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 ended 0.7% lower, while the Nasdaq 100 lost 1.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average marginally eased 0.2%.

10-year Treasury yields hovered near the highest levels since early 2025.

President Trump said in a Truth Social post that the U.S. is not currently engaging in any “talks or conversations” with Iran.

U.S. stock indices ended lower on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling the most as bond yields spiked and fanned inflation anxiety.

The S&P 500 ended 0.7% lower, while the Nasdaq 100 lost 1.7% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average marginally eased 0.2%. The Russell 2000, which tracks stocks with small market capitalizations, slipped 1.3%.

Among ETFs tracking benchmark indexes, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) fell 0.7%, and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ended Tuesday 1.8% lower, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) was down 0.3%.

Meanwhile, the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) dropped 4.4%, with Nvidia (NVDA), Micron Tech (MU) and ASML Holdings (ASML) leading declines. The broader Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) fell 2.3%, tracking weakness in Meta Platforms (META), while the Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) fell nearly 1%, led by weakness in SpaceX (SPCX).

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for QQQ and DIA was ‘bearish’ with ‘high’ message volumes and was ‘bullish’ on the SPY.

US Market Drivers

Index Move Close Dow Jones Industrial Average -0.2% 53,343.40 S&P 500 -0.7% 7,691.76 Nasdaq 100 -1.7% 29,490.96

On Tuesday, global bond yields surged, with the U.S. 30-year Treasury yield climbing to a 19-year peak. Internationally, Japan's 10-year yield surged to a 30-year high, French 30-year bonds hit levels last seen in 2008, and Germany's 30-year yield touched a high not recorded since 2011.

Stalled diplomacy between the U.S. and Iran has kept energy prices elevated. Consequently, U.S. crude futures built on Monday's gains, rising an additional 0.5% on Tuesday to settle at $84.94 per barrel.

"The market is overlooking the challenge on the bond yield side and preferring to focus on the solid earnings and the enhancements in artificial intelligence. At some point, we’re probably going to be vulnerable to a bit of a sell-off," Bill Fitzpatrick, portfolio manager at Logan Capital Management, told CNBC.

Key Trending Stocks

Alibaba (BABA): Alibaba, ByteDance, and Tencent are shedding noncore gaming and retail holdings to concentrate capital on data infrastructure and artificial general intelligence.

Apple (AAPL): The iPhone maker announced a comprehensive overhaul of its App Store policies across the European Union following antitrust probes, a court loss under the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), and a prior €500 million (~$579 million) fine in 2025 for anti-steering practices.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR): Analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage of the company with a bullish rating.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD): Benchmark analysts said that the company could beat second-quarter (Q2) expectations across the board, ahead of CrowdStrike’s earnings scheduled for next week.

Klarna Group (KLAR): The financial technology company lowered its full-year 2026 gross merchandise value and revenue forecast, citing currency movements and softer consumer spending in Europe.

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