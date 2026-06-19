Struggling to lose that stubborn belly fat? We've got you covered. Here are the three best yoga poses to help you get a flatter tummy, how long it might take, and the specific benefits of asanas like Naukasana and Bhujangasana.

International Yoga Day is just around the corner on June 21. The whole point of this special day is to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga among people. This year, the theme for the 12th International Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'. With obesity becoming a growing problem in India, yoga can be a great solution. Yoga not only helps with weight loss but also calms your mind. If you're worried about your belly fat increasing, you can reduce it with the help of a few yoga asanas.

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Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

You can do Bhujangasana daily for relief from back pain and to reduce belly fat. This pose stretches the abdominal muscles and also improves your metabolism. To do it, lie on your stomach and lift your upper body with the help of both hands. Stay in this position for about 15 to 30 seconds. You will start feeling the benefits after doing this for a few days.

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Pawanmuktasana (Wind Relieving Pose)

Pawanmuktasana yoga not only improves the digestive system but also reduces belly fat. To do this asana, first lie on your back on a mat. Then, bend your knees and bring them towards your chest. Hold your legs with both hands and stay in this position for a few seconds. If you're a beginner, you can bend your legs as much as you feel comfortable.

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Naukasana (Boat Pose)

Naukasana works directly on the stomach muscles. To do this, sit on the ground and lift your legs and upper body to balance your body in the shape of a boat. If you're just starting, you can also use a belt for support. Doing Naukasana for 10 to 20 seconds will start to reduce your belly fat.