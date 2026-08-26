2 3 Image Credit : Gemini AI

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With varicose veins, you might feel pain, heaviness, burning, or itching in your legs. The discomfort can get worse after a long day of standing or sitting. Some people also see swelling near their ankles or in the lower part of their legs. If the problem becomes serious, it can lead to the skin changing colour, getting hard, or even developing sores. However, not every blue vein means you have a dangerous disease. Sometimes, they are just normal veins or smaller spider veins. But if you suddenly see swelling, feel pain, the area turns red and feels warm, or one leg swells up unexpectedly, you must see a doctor.