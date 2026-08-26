Varicose Veins: Warning Signs, Causes and When You Should See a Doctor
Many of us see those blue veins popping up on our legs and just ignore them. But what if they're a sign of something more serious, like varicose veins? Here's why you shouldn't take these signs lightly.
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Image Credit : Chat gpt
కాళ్లపై కనిపించే రక్తనాళాలు
Many people notice blue or dark purple veins on their legs. We often dismiss this as just a sign of ageing. But sometimes, these are a clear signal of varicose veins. In this condition, the veins in the legs swell up and get twisted. This happens when tiny valves inside the veins, which push blood to the heart, stop working properly. As a result, blood collects in the legs, causing the veins to bulge. Things like standing or sitting for too long, being overweight, getting older, pregnancy, or even having it in your family can increase your risk.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
ఈ లక్షణాలుంటే జాగ్రత్త!
With varicose veins, you might feel pain, heaviness, burning, or itching in your legs. The discomfort can get worse after a long day of standing or sitting. Some people also see swelling near their ankles or in the lower part of their legs. If the problem becomes serious, it can lead to the skin changing colour, getting hard, or even developing sores. However, not every blue vein means you have a dangerous disease. Sometimes, they are just normal veins or smaller spider veins. But if you suddenly see swelling, feel pain, the area turns red and feels warm, or one leg swells up unexpectedly, you must see a doctor.
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Image Credit : Gemini Ai
ఆరోగ్యంగా ఉండాలంటే ఇలా చేయండి
To improve blood flow in your legs, try to walk or do some light exercise every day. Avoid sitting or standing in one spot for too long. Whenever you get a chance, rest with your legs propped up for a bit. If needed, your doctor might suggest using compression stockings. These special socks help blood flow correctly. For severe cases, doctors may recommend other treatments based on your condition. So, don't panic just by seeing blue veins. But at the same time, don't ignore symptoms like pain, swelling, or skin changes. It's important to consult a doctor.
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