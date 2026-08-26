Onam is here, and Bengaluru is joining the celebrations with elaborate Onam Sadya spreads across the city. As Malayali families and food lovers come together to mark Thiruvonam today, August 26, several restaurants, hotels and dining venues are serving traditional Kerala feasts featuring banana-leaf Sadya, classic vegetarian dishes and festive desserts.

From popular Kerala restaurants in Koramangala and Indiranagar to premium hotels and venues offering elaborate festive experiences, Bengaluru has plenty of options for those who want to enjoy an authentic Onam Sadya today.

Here are 10 places to consider, although diners are advised to check availability and timings before visiting.