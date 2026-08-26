Onam In Bengaluru: 10 Must-Try Places For A Delicious Sadya Today
Onam 2026 in Bengaluru is here, and several restaurants are serving traditional Kerala Sadya today. From authentic Kerala eateries to luxury hotels, here are 10 places where you can enjoy a festive Onam feast with family and friends.
10 Places In Bengaluru To Enjoy A Traditional Sadya
Onam is here, and Bengaluru is joining the celebrations with elaborate Onam Sadya spreads across the city. As Malayali families and food lovers come together to mark Thiruvonam today, August 26, several restaurants, hotels and dining venues are serving traditional Kerala feasts featuring banana-leaf Sadya, classic vegetarian dishes and festive desserts.
From popular Kerala restaurants in Koramangala and Indiranagar to premium hotels and venues offering elaborate festive experiences, Bengaluru has plenty of options for those who want to enjoy an authentic Onam Sadya today.
Here are 10 places to consider, although diners are advised to check availability and timings before visiting.
Kappa Chakka Kandhari, Koramangala
Kappa Chakka Kandhari is among the popular choices for a traditional Onam Sadya in Bengaluru. The Koramangala restaurant is known for its Kerala cuisine and is offering a festive Onasadhya featuring a wide range of traditional preparations.
The Sadya includes several Kerala specialities and payasam varieties, making it an option for those looking for a traditional festive meal today.
Salt Mango Tree, Indiranagar
Salt Mango Tree is offering its Grand Onam Sadya 2026 as a takeaway experience. The festive Sadya is being served during the Onam period, including today.
The Sadya features traditional Kerala preparations served with the festive meal, making it a convenient option for families planning to celebrate Onam at home.
Restaurant Chef Pillai, Mahadevapura
Restaurant Chef Pillai is another option for an elaborate Kerala Sadya in Bengaluru.
The restaurant's festive offering features a large selection of traditional Kerala dishes, making it a choice for diners in and around Mahadevapura and Whitefield who want to celebrate Onam with a traditional feast.
Vembanad, Domlur
Vembanad is another popular destination for Kerala cuisine in Bengaluru. Located off Intermediate Ring Road, the restaurant offers a Kerala-style dining experience.
Those planning to have Sadya today can check with the restaurant for its Onam 2026 menu, availability and serving timings.
Karavalli, Vivanta Bengaluru
For those looking for a premium Onam Sadya in Bengaluru, Karavalli - Vivanta Bengaluru, Residency Road is an option to consider.
Located at Vivanta Bengaluru on Residency Road, Karavalli is known for its traditional regional cuisine. Its Onam offering gives diners an opportunity to celebrate Thiruvonam with an elaborate festive meal in a hotel setting.
No.10 Fort Cochin, Indiranagar
No.10 Fort Cochin is serving an elaborate Onam Sadya featuring a wide selection of vegetarian Kerala dishes.
The festive spread is served on a banana leaf and includes traditional preparations associated with the Sadya. The restaurant has multiple outlets in Bengaluru, so diners should check the nearest outlet for today's availability.
Coracle, Domlur
Coracle is another venue offering a traditional vegetarian Sadya for the festive season.
For those in and around Domlur, the restaurant provides an option to enjoy an elaborate Onam meal without travelling far from the city centre.
Sana-Di-Ge, Goldfinch Hotel
Sana-Di-Ge at Goldfinch Hotel Bengaluru is another option for those looking for an Onam feast in a hotel setting.
Known for its coastal cuisine, the restaurant is offering a festive Sadya around the Onam celebrations. Diners should contact the hotel to confirm today's serving time and availability.
Big Banyan Vineyard And Resort
For those looking to combine their Onam celebrations with a day out, Big Banyan Vineyard and Resort is another option outside the city.
The venue is hosting an Onam celebration featuring a traditional Sadya served on a banana leaf, along with cultural activities. However, as the event schedule can vary, visitors should confirm today's programme before making the trip.
The Rameshwaram Cafe, Indiranagar
The Rameshwaram Cafe @ Indiranagar is another popular South Indian food destination in Bengaluru.
Located on 100 Feet Road, the restaurant can be considered by those looking for festive South Indian food. However, diners should confirm whether the special Onam Sadya is being served today, along with its timings and menu.
What To Expect From An Onam Sadya
A traditional Onam Sadya is an elaborate vegetarian feast served on a banana leaf. The meal generally includes rice accompanied by several curries, vegetable preparations, pickles, fried accompaniments and desserts.
Depending on the restaurant, diners can expect dishes such as avial, thoran, olan, kaalan, erissery, pachadi, kichadi, parippu, sambar, rasam, pappadam and banana chips, followed by one or more varieties of payasam.
Planning To Have Sadya Today?
With Onam being celebrated today, August 26, 2026, demand for Sadya is likely to be high at popular Bengaluru restaurants. Some venues may have limited dine-in seating, while others may offer takeaway or pre-booked Sadya boxes.
If you are planning to enjoy an Onam Sadya in Bengaluru today, check the venue's latest timings, availability, price and booking requirements before heading out.
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