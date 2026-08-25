Monsoon Gardening Tips: 10 Indoor Plants That Help Beat Humidity Naturally
Monsoon humidity can make homes damp and uncomfortable. These 10 indoor plants, from Peace Lily to Begonia, can help manage excess moisture while refreshing stale spaces and adding greenery.
Peace Lily
Peace Lily thrives in warm, moisture-rich indoor conditions and suits spaces with limited direct sunlight. Its elegant white blooms can also brighten up a gloomy monsoon corner.
Spider Plant
Spider Plant is an easy-care choice for humid homes and works beautifully on shelves or in hanging planters. Its arching leaves and baby offshoots make it both practical and decorative.
Snake Plant
Snake Plant is a hardy indoor favourite that handles both bright rooms and shaded corners. Its upright leaves make it an excellent low-maintenance addition to bedrooms, hallways and living spaces.
Boston Fern
Boston Fern naturally enjoys moisture, making the monsoon season a good time to grow it indoors. Its delicate, feathery fronds can add a lush green touch to kitchens and well-lit rooms.
Tillandsia
Tillandsia, or air plants, are unusual because they grow without soil and take in moisture from the surrounding air. Their distinctive form makes them perfect for creative displays and hanging arrangements.
Orchids
Orchids naturally appreciate warm, humid conditions, making them a beautiful monsoon-season choice. Place them near a bright window with indirect sunlight while avoiding overly soggy compost.
Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera stores water in its thick leaves and generally needs little watering. Keep it in a bright spot where it can benefit from humid air without allowing excess moisture around its roots.
Begonia
Begonias originate in naturally moist tropical regions and can adapt well to humid homes. Their attractive foliage and colourful flowers make them a stylish choice for bright, filtered-light spaces.
Azalea
Azaleas enjoy warm, humid conditions and can reward good care with colourful blooms. Their flowers, available in shades ranging from white and pink to red and purple, can instantly enliven an indoor space.
Bird’s Nest Fern
Bird’s Nest Fern can adapt to lower-light interiors when humidity remains sufficiently high. Its broad, glossy leaves form a striking rosette that looks beautiful on shelves and side tables.
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