Gardening Tips: 5 Easy Ways To Give Your Plants Onam Makeover
Want to give your home garden a fresh makeover this Onam 2026? We’ve got you covered! Keep scrolling for easy, budget-friendly ideas to transform your outdoor space into a festive haven.
Fresh garden this Onam!
You can refresh your garden for Onam by cleaning, pruning, and adding festive floral touches to your plant spaces. Keep scrolling to learn easy tips.
Clear and Clean
Make sure to remove dead leaves, pull weeds, and tidy up pot edges so your green spaces look neat.
Add Marigolds
Marigolds are a must have on Onam. Add bright yellow and orange marigold flowers or petals around your plant pots and bases to instantly give your garden a vibrant, festive touch.
Group Your Pots
You can cluster your plants together and arrange them in groups to make them look organised and beautiful.
Light with Diyas
How can we miss diyas this festive season? Set small clay oil lamps or brass diyas near your plants.
Feed the Soil
Gently loosen the topsoil and mix in some fresh compost to keep your plants nourished, vibrant, and healthy.
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