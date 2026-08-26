When you think of Lord Shiva, you picture his Trishul, third eye, and of course, the snake around his neck. His look is totally unique among Hindu gods. That snake's name is Vasuki. There are many stories about how Vasuki ended up there. One popular story is from the Samudra Manthan, when the Devas and Asuras churned the ocean for amrit. They used Mount Mandara as the churning rod and Vasuki as the rope. When the deadly Halahala poison came out, Lord Shiva drank it to save the world.

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