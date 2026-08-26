Why Does Lord Shiva Have A Snake Around His Neck? The Story Of Vasuki Explained
Vasuki, the legendary serpent associated with Lord Shiva, holds an important place in Hindu mythology. Discover the ancient stories behind Shiva’s serpent and what Vasuki symbolises in religious traditions.
From the Ocean Churning to Shiva's Neck: The Amazing Story of Vasuki!
When you think of Lord Shiva, you picture his Trishul, third eye, and of course, the snake around his neck. His look is totally unique among Hindu gods. That snake's name is Vasuki. There are many stories about how Vasuki ended up there. One popular story is from the Samudra Manthan, when the Devas and Asuras churned the ocean for amrit. They used Mount Mandara as the churning rod and Vasuki as the rope. When the deadly Halahala poison came out, Lord Shiva drank it to save the world.
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To Escape a Mother's Curse...
One story says Shiva wears Vasuki to cool himself from the poison's heat. Another version says Vasuki was in great pain from the churning and performed intense penance for Shiva. He asked for a boon to always be near the Lord. Shiva, happy with his devotion, gave him the honour of being his permanent neck ornament.
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The Snake's Skin... A Symbol of the Wheel of Time
Kadru, the mother of all snakes, once cursed her sons, saying they would die in a Sarpa Yaga (snake sacrifice). To escape this curse, Vasuki sought refuge with Lord Shiva. Shiva protected him by wearing him around his neck, so the curse couldn't touch him. A snake shedding its skin also symbolises rebirth. The three coils around Shiva's neck represent the past, present, and future, showing he controls all of time. Many also see it as a symbol of Kundalini energy.
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The One Who Conquered Fear and Death
Snakes often represent fear, anger, and even death. By wearing a deadly serpent as an ornament, Lord Shiva shows that he has complete control over all evil forces and fear itself. The deeper philosophy here is that all living beings are equal in his eyes.
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