Manipur is an enchanting tourism destination which offers a diverse landscape with many wonderful natural creations. Being a land surrounded by hills and a valley in the centre, this place offers the best destination for nature lovers.

Manipur is also known as the “Jewel of India”. It has rich natural resources for tourism and offers a diverse landscape. It is home to many scenic beauty and breathtaking destinations in India. Its geographical landscape gives a perfect spot for both adventure tourism and eco-tourism.

Here are 10 spots in Manipur which a nature lover must not miss.

Loktak Lake - It is the largest fresh water lake in Northeast India located 48km away from Imphal. It is famous for its unique floating mass called Phumdi, made up of vegetation, soil and organic matters. Visitors can experience fishing, boating, floating homestays, scenic photography and local cuisine. Keibul Lamjao national Park - It is the only floating national park in the world located 53km away from Imphal in Bishnupur district. It is home to the endangered brow-antlered deer Rucervus eldii eldii also known as Sangai in local language. Visitors can spot Sangai deer, experience birdwatching of various migratory birds and local birds, enjoy a nature walk on this floating park willed with lust green. Dzukou Valley - It is a captivating destination situated on the border of Manipur and Nagaland on a high-altitude. This valley is covered by beautiful and enchanting green meadows and seasonal wildflowers. It is also home to the Dzukou Lily which only blooms on this hill. This destination is a perfect stop for trekking, camping, watching sunrise and sunset, watching the enormous field of grasses and flowers along the waves of the hill. Shirui HIll - It is home to the state flower Shirui Lily, which only blooms on top of this hill during the month of May and June. This spot is famous for trekking and watching the scenic beauty of the hills and the unique flower Shirui Lily. Khoupum Valley - This spot is located in Noney district which is a perfect place for nature lovers. There is a waterfall inside the forest of Khoupum which is the best spot for summer vacation with the enchanting view of the hills, paddy fields and to experience rural life filled with nature's beauty. Sadu Chiru Waterfall - It is must-visit spot for nature lovers to experience cool waterfall along with a lustful green surroundings. It is situated 27km from Imphal. A perfect spot to escape from the summer heat and enjoy a small cooling vacation in the nature. Santhei Natural Park - It is a beautiful natural park with a lake in a village called Andro. It is a famous picnic spot in Manipur with a nature walk inside the forest on the side of the park and the small shops outside the park. This spot is known for its historical significance, natural forest, smooth green park, local cuisine, and mainly as picnic spot. Ramrei Eco-Tourism Park - It is a perfect spot for European country side vibe with a vast green field and a lake. It is located in Kamjong District 30km away from Imphal. Visitors can experience picnic, family and friends outing, and boating at this destination. Tharon Cave - It is a archaeological and natural site located in Tamenglong District. This cave is a complex feature with 5 exits and 34 junction. It is surrounded by a dense green forest which makes it a perfect spot for greenery and natural experience. State Orchidarium - This place located at Khongampat, has a collection of 110 rare species of orchids. Visitors can walk around the place, see the beautiful varieties of orchids and learn about the plants.

Whether you come for the scenic views or for adventure, spots in Manipur offer a great variety of activities and experience. It is always a best place for nature lover, natural retreat, adventurous activities or unforgettable local cuisine. Even after your trip ends the memories and experience from this place will stay with you forever.