Cases of 'Love Jihad' are reportedly on the rise in Hubballi, where Hindu girls are being trapped with promises of a fancy life. This article highlights a dangerous network that allegedly uses drugs and obscene videos for blackmail. The recent case of Sajid Unakal is one such example, prompting strong warnings from police and Hindu organisations.

Police and Hindu organisations are constantly warning young women: as long as you fall for a flashy lifestyle, sweet talk, fancy cars and bikes, and hero-like hairstyles, you are guaranteed to be exploited. They warn that if you keep thinking 'my guy is not like the others', you might find your private videos on porn websites, or end up as a baby-making machine, or be abandoned on the streets with suicide as your only option.

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Despite these warnings, many educated young women ignore the advice, thinking they know better. They often end up in terrible situations they can't even talk about, with some even taking their own lives. Police have held press conferences to raise awareness, but the problem continues.

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A 'Love Jihad' Hub?

Hubballi is increasingly being seen as a centre for 'Love Jihad'. Recently, police arrested a gym owner, Sameer Mulla, and a few others. When they checked their phones, they found obscene photos of Hindu girls. While some photos were reportedly taken with consent, many others were of girls who were allegedly drugged, raped, and filmed. Even with such cases coming to light, reports from Hubballi suggest that young women are still falling for the lure of a glamorous life.

Brainwashing a Student

In a recent incident, a man named Sajid Unakal was caught by activists from a Hindu organisation after he allegedly brainwashed a college girl and took her to his house. The shocking event took place at his home in Hubballi's Sagar Colony.

It is alleged that he gave her drugs and stripped her. Activists from Bajrang Dal and other Hindu groups reached his house, beat him up, and sent the girl home safely. Following this, the Ashok Nagar police took Sajid into custody and are now questioning him.

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