A case has been registered against 3 people in Dehradun for allegedly luring a 15-year-old girl into a relationship and pressuring her to adopt different religious customs. The girl's mother filed a complaint, leading to a police investigation.

A legal case has been registered against 3 people, including a woman, for reportedly luring a 15-year-old girl into a relationship and coercing her to adopt different religious customs.

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The incident, which surfaced in the Doiwala police station limits of Dehradun, has prompted a high-level probe into the conduct of a family residing in the victim's neighbourhood.

The case came to light from the Doiwala police station area of Dehradun district, where a 15-year-old minor girl was allegedly lured into a relationship and pressured to convert her religion. The victim's mother has filed a complaint at the Doiwala police station, demanding strict action against the accused. Following the complaint, the police have registered a case against 3 individuals, including a woman, under anti-conversion laws and have initiated an investigation.

Details of the Allegation

According to the complaint, the minor girl was living in a rented house with her mother and brother. A Muslim family was also living nearby on rent, and a member of that family frequently visited their home. The victim's mother alleged that whenever she was not at home, a man named Rashid used to visit and gradually influence her daughter. She further claimed that Rashid allegedly lured her daughter into a relationship and encouraged her to adopt Muslim customs, including dress, language, and behaviour. Over time, the girl reportedly began showing an inclination towards the religion.

Action Under Anti-Conversion Law

Taking the matter seriously, the police have registered a case under Sections 3 and 5 of the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act against three accused, including a woman, and have begun a detailed investigation.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion and Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2018, prohibits the conversion from one religion to another religion by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage. There are many petitions challenging the anti-conversion laws passed by the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. The pleas challenging the law stated that the laws passed by Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand against 'Love Jihad' and punishments thereof may be declared ultra vires and null and void because they disturb the basic structure of the Constitution as laid down by the law.