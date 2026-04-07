Union Minister Pralhad Joshi alleged a 'Love Jihad' conspiracy in Karnataka, claiming economically weaker sections and young women are being targeted. He also alleged political support for the accused and slammed police for acting against citizens.

'Love Jihad' a Conspiracy in Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday alleged that economically weaker sections and young women are being targeted in what he termed a "Love Jihad" conspiracy in Karnataka. Addressing reporters, Joshi said, "The people who are not economically well-off are being targeted. Our daughters are being targeted. This is essentially a conspiracy. Without a doubt, especially in the two cases that have recently come to light, it definitely appears to be 'Love Jihad.'"

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He further raised concerns about political interference, stating, "The individual in custody is releasing old videos. How is that possible? This suggests there is some level of political support, and because of that support, these things are happening. I have spoken firmly and strictly with the Commissioner of Police, emphasising that this must be investigated properly."

Criticism of State Administration and Police Action

Joshi clarified that he does not question the efficiency of the police, saying, "Look at the attitude and approach of the government machinery. Because of the pressure on the police, see how they have behaved. I do not agree that the Karnataka Police or even the Hubballi-Dharwad police are inefficient. I don't believe that for a second."

He criticised the filing of cases against citizens who apprehended the accused. "However, due to political pressure, they have filed a case against the 60 people who actually caught the individual involved. The criminal was apprehended by them, but instead of taking the criminal into custody, they registered a case against the people who caught him. It's a situation of 'ulta chor kotwal ko daate' (the thief scolding the guard). I completely condemn this," he further added.

The minister urged the authorities for proper investigation, warning, "I urge the police department and the Home Minister to ensure this is properly investigated. Otherwise, if they do not investigate correctly, it will be the administration itself inciting further unrest in the city."

Joshi Mocks Rahul Gandhi Over Election Defeats

On the upcoming five-state elections, taking a dig at the Congress leadership, he said, "Under the leadership of the 'great' Rahul Gandhi, they are going to score a century of defeats. I mean, the number of overall losses in the Assembly and Parliament elections put together is crossing the 100 mark. I would like to congratulate Rahul Gandhi for achieving this."

Assam, Keralam and Puducherry will go into single-phase Assembly elections on April 9. While the assembly polls for Tamil Nadu are scheduled for April 23, and for April 23 and 29 in West Bengal.