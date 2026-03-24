A case in Chikkamagaluru has taken a major turn after a minor boy, earlier seen as a victim, was booked under the POCSO Act. The girl’s family accused him of pressuring her to convert, blackmailing with photos, and issuing threats. Police have received complaints from both sides, including assault allegations against others.

The alleged 'love jihad' case involving a PUC girl and an SSLC boy in Mudigere, Karnataka which created a huge stir, has now taken a major twist. The minor boy, who was initially seen as a victim of an assault, is now facing serious charges himself. Police have booked him under the POCSO Act based on a complaint from the girl's family.

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The Incident and Shocking Allegations

The tables have turned in this case, with the girl's parents filing a counter-complaint against the very boy who was attacked. Based on the girl's statement, the complaint has brought several shocking details to light.

Forced Conversion: The boy allegedly pressured the girl to convert to Islam.

Blackmail with Photos: He reportedly threatened to leak her private photos on social media if she refused to convert and marry him.

Death Threats: The complaint also mentions that the boy threatened to kill the girl's parents if she did not agree to his demands.

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Girl Was Too Scared to Inform Parents

Sources say the girl was terrified that her parents' lives were in danger, which is why she kept quiet about the whole thing. She reportedly feared that the minor boy and his parents would harm her father and mother if she didn't do as they said.

A Case of Complaint vs. Counter-Complaint

The situation has now become a battle of complaints from both sides:

Complaint Against Hindu Activists: A case has been filed against six members of a Hindu organisation for allegedly assaulting the minor boy.

Complaint Against the Boy and His Parents: Based on the girl's parents' complaint, police have filed a case against the minor boy under the POCSO Act and the IT Act. An FIR has also been registered against his parents for allegedly encouraging his actions.

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What the Police Are Saying

Understanding the sensitive nature of the case, Chikkamagaluru SP Jitendra Dayama commented on the situation. 'We have received complaints from both sides. A thorough and impartial investigation is underway. We will bring out the truth very soon,' he said. The investigation at the Mudigere police station is moving at a fast pace, and this new development has created a tense atmosphere in the Malenadu region.