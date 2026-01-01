It’s easy to use leftover sambar the next day, but what about all that extra payasam? Storing it properly isn’t as simple as you might think. From cooling it down to choosing the right container, here’s how to keep it fresh.

After a big festival sadya, there's always that one big question: what to do with all the leftover payasam? Unlike sambar or pulisseri that you can easily have the next day, storing payasam without it going bad is a real challenge. Many of us just stick it in the fridge and use it for days, but if you don't do it right, it can spoil quickly. Here are some common mistakes you should avoid.

How long can you keep payasam in the fridge?

The answer really depends on what's in it. If your payasam is made with milk, Milkmaid, semiya, or milk powder, it's best to finish it within two or three days. Cow's milk can curdle and spoil fast. On the other hand, payasams like ada pradhaman or parippu pradhaman, which use coconut milk and jaggery, can last a bit longer—about three to four days. Generally, coconut milk-based payasam has a better shelf life than one made with cow's milk.

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Common mistakes to avoid when you put payasam in the fridge

Don't put it in the fridge while it's still hot

Never put hot payasam straight into the fridge. This will bring down the overall temperature inside your fridge, creating the perfect environment for bacteria to grow.

2. Don't reheat the entire container every time

It's a common habit to take the whole container out, heat it, and then put the leftovers back in the fridge. This is a big no-no. It makes the payasam spoil much faster. Just take out the amount you need in a smaller bowl and heat that.

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3. Don't leave it in an open bowl

If you store payasam in a container without a lid, it will absorb all the smells from other food items in your fridge. Plus, it's an open invitation for bacteria. Always use an airtight glass container or a food-grade box to store it.

4. Be careful when you reheat it

When you take coconut milk payasam out of the fridge, don't heat it on a high flame. This can cause the coconut milk to curdle and separate. The right way is to warm it gently on a low flame.