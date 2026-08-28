Craving those melt-in-your-mouth kebabs but don't have a tandoor at home? Don't worry! You can whip up restaurant-style juicy chicken kebabs with just some chicken and an egg. This quick 20-minute recipe needs very little oil and time.

Chicken Kebab Tips: Nothing beats a good kebab with your evening tea or when you have guests over. And if it's a chicken kebab, even better! A lot of us think making kebabs means you need a tandoor, but that's not true at all. You can easily make street-style kebabs right on your gas stove using a simple non-stick pan or tawa.

Ingredients:

* 500 grams boneless chicken keema

* 2 eggs

* 1 large chopped onion

* 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

* 2 chopped green chillies

* Chopped coriander leaves

* 1 teaspoon black pepper powder

* 1 teaspoon garam masala

* 1 tablespoon lemon juice

* 2 tablespoons besan (gram flour) or bread crumbs

• Salt to taste

How to make it:

First, wash the chicken keema properly and drain all the water. Now, put the keema, chopped onion, ginger-garlic paste, and green chillies in a mixer. Give it a quick grind. Make sure you don't make a fine paste; the mixture should be slightly coarse.

Next, take this mixture in a large bowl and crack the two eggs into it. Adding eggs is the secret to making the kebabs soft and juicy from the inside. It also stops them from breaking apart. Now, add the black pepper powder, garam masala, lemon juice, coriander, salt, and besan. Mix everything together really well. The besan will help bind the kebabs. Let the mixture rest in the fridge for 15 minutes.

After 15 minutes, rub a little oil on your palms. Take small portions of the keema mixture and shape them into kebabs. If you want, you can also put the mixture on skewers to make seekh kebabs. Now, heat a little oil in a pan on medium flame and place the kebabs on it. Cover the pan and let them cook for 5 minutes. Then, flip them over and cook for another 5 minutes. Once both sides turn golden brown, take them off the heat.

Sprinkle a little chaat masala on top. Serve the kebabs hot with some onion rings and green chutney.

For more news updates, follow the Asianet News Bangla WhatsApp channel by clicking here.