We all love a grand Onam Sadya, but that heavy, bloated feeling afterwards can be a real downer. Many people feel sluggish and uncomfortable after the feast.

The Onam Sadya is a feast we all look forward to—a banana leaf loaded with everything from Avial and Olan to Sambar, Pachadi, and of course, Payasam. For Malayalis, enjoying every single dish is part of the celebration. But let's be honest, that post-Sadya feeling of being overly full, bloated, and sluggish is all too common. If you want to avoid that discomfort after your next big feast, here are a few simple things to keep in mind.

Is it good to walk after the Sadya?

Absolutely. Instead of crashing on the sofa right after your meal, going for a light walk is a great idea. It helps speed up digestion and reduces that uncomfortable feeling in your stomach. But hold on, this doesn't mean you should hit the gym or do a heavy workout. We're just talking about a slow, gentle stroll.

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Do you need to drink lots of water?

Staying hydrated is key, but chugging too much water right after a heavy meal can actually interfere with digestion. The best approach is to drink water only when you feel thirsty. And instead of gulping down a whole glass at once, try sipping it slowly. A glass of lukewarm water after the Sadya can also be very soothing for your stomach.

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Can you sleep immediately after eating?

That post-Sadya food coma is real, and the urge to take a nap is completely natural. However, lying down right away can cause problems like acidity and acid reflux, especially for people who are already prone to it. Even if you feel sleepy, try to sit up for a while or take that gentle walk we mentioned before you hit the bed. After a heavy meal like the Sadya, the best thing you can do is give your body enough time to digest and follow these simple habits.