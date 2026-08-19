Gardening Tips: 5 Low-Maintenance Plants to Turn Your Balcony Into a Green Oasis
Transform your balcony or rooftop into a greener space with five beginner-friendly plants. Curry leaves, hibiscus, areca palm, snake plant and money plant offer beauty, utility and easy care.
Curry Leaves
Curry leaf plants are a practical choice for home gardens, offering fragrant leaves that can be picked fresh for everyday cooking. Their useful foliage makes them ideal for beginners seeking beauty and purpose in one pot.
Hibiscus
Bright hibiscus flowers can instantly add colour and character to a balcony or rooftop garden. Its familiar nature makes it an approachable choice for anyone beginning their gardening journey.
Areca Palm
Areca palm brings lush, tropical-looking greenery to balconies and rooftops. Its leafy appearance can make even a compact outdoor area feel more vibrant and inviting.
Snake Plant
Snake plants are well suited to balconies where floor space may be limited, thanks to their upright leaves. Planting them in clusters can create a fuller and more attractive green display.
Money Plant
Money plants come in several varieties, giving gardeners plenty of choices in leaf shapes, colours and patterns. Pothos, golden pothos and other varieties can add attractive foliage to a home garden.
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