Wonder What to Eat With Jowar Roti? These 5 Curry Pairings Are Worth Trying
Jowar roti is a nutritious millet-based staple that pairs beautifully with the right curries. Discover 5 delicious curry combinations that can add flavour, fibre and variety to your everyday meal.
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Curries to eat with jowar roti
Lately, many people are moving towards healthy food. Jowar is a top choice in this trend. It is rich in fibre, resistant starch, various phytochemicals, and phenolic compounds. Experts say pairing jowar rotis with the right curries gives you even more health benefits. Let's see what they are.
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Leafy greens
You can cook leafy greens like spinach, amaranth, fenugreek, and sorrel leaves with less oil and eat them with jowar roti. These greens give you vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients. Experts suggest eating different coloured vegetables daily, instead of the same one, to get all the nutrients your body needs.
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Pulses
Your body gets a good protein boost when you eat jowar roti with a moderate amount of dal like toor, moong, urad, or chana dal. Nutritionists advise including healthy protein sources like pulses and nuts in your meals along with grains. They say a dal curry not only adds great taste but also increases the meal's nutritional value.
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Vegetables like beans
Vegetables like beans and broad beans become a great side dish for jowar roti when you cook them with less oil and don't over-fry them. Experts suggest you should eat more vegetables and a moderate amount of jowar roti. Also, eating colourful vegetables like brinjal, carrot, capsicum, and tomato gives you various phytonutrients. Some research shows that jowar itself has phenolic compounds and other bioactive substances.
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Vegetables with high water content
You can cook high-water vegetables like bottle gourd, ridge gourd, and ivy gourd with less oil and salt to have with jowar roti. Experts say that increasing the vegetable portion in your meal prioritises plant-based food on your plate. Although jowar roti is healthy, you shouldn't eat too much of it. It has carbs and calories. The meal's total nutrition depends on the roti size, the curry, dal, and oil used. If you have specific health problems, it's always best to talk to a doctor.
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