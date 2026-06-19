Father’s Day 2026 is nearing, and finding a meaningful gift can be challenging. From handmade surprises to heartfelt gestures, here are simple ways to make your dad feel special without spending money.

Father's Day is on Sunday, June 21. While some are buying watches and shirts, and others are splurging on expensive gadgets, have you still not planned a gift for your dad? Are you bored of seeing the same old ideas like belts, wallets, and watches online, and is your budget a bit tight? If yes, then don't stress at all. This Father's Day, you don't need to go to the market and blow your money. Today, we've got a unique and solid idea for you that can be ready in just 5 minutes. It won't cost you a single rupee, and the smile it brings to your dad's face will be priceless. We're talking about a Digital Coupon Book. Let's find out what it is and how you can make it in minutes on your phone.

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What is a Digital Coupon Book?

This is a kind of coupon diary that you design yourself and send to your dad on WhatsApp. The book will contain some fun and useful coupons that your dad can 'cash in' anytime during the year by just showing them on his screen. When your dad shows you a coupon, you have to complete that task with a smile.

What can you write in the coupon book?

Coupon 1: 'A long drive and chai, just the way Papa likes it'

Coupon 2: '1 Free Head Massage for instant headache relief'

Coupon 3: 'No-Argument Sunday' (The day this coupon is used, everything Papa says is final.)

Coupon 4: 'Dad's Phone Deep Clean' (A guarantee to delete all useless apps and 'Good Morning' messages.)

Coupon 5: 'Full Control of the Remote' (With this coupon, the TV remote belongs to Papa, no arguments.)

How to make a digital coupon book on your mobile in 5 minutes?

First, download the Canva app from your phone's Play Store or App Store. It's completely free.

Open the app and just type 'Coupon' or 'Gift Voucher' in the search bar at the top. You'll find hundreds of beautiful, ready-made designs.

Choose a design you like. You can even add a sweet picture of you and your dad there.

Type in the fun coupon ideas mentioned above, like 'No-Argument Sunday' or 'Free Head Massage', in English or any language you prefer.

Download the design and send it to your dad on WhatsApp on Sunday morning, Father's Day 2026, to give him a lovely surprise.

Why is this the best gift?

Anything you buy from the market gets old after a while, but this digital gift directly shows your effort and love. It will make your dad feel that you want to spend quality time with him. Besides, our middle-class dads often avoid unnecessary spending. So, when he learns that you created such a thoughtful gift without spending any money, he'll be bursting with pride.