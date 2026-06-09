In an old interview, Anushka Sharma opened up about checking the prices of the gifts received from men. The actress also called it a ‘cheap harkat.' Keep scrolling to know more.

Anushka Sharma is one of the most loved stars, who is known for her outspoken nature. She does not shy away from speaking her mind and often shares ‘too much information’ naively while sounding super hilarious. Yes, an old video of the actress from her movie Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl promotions is now surfacing online. In the video, we see the actress admitting that she would check the price of the gifts given to her by men. She even called this act a 'cheap harkat.'

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Yes, you read that right. In the video, Anushka said, “Mujhe yeh gift ka fanda bahut stupid lagta hai. In fact, whenever a guy used to give me a gift, I used to get so uncomfortable. Firstly, I would not take the gift, but if I took it, then I would do such a cheap harkat that I would get to know the price of that gift, and then I would gift that person something of the same value or of a higher value. I never want a guy to say that he spent money on me.”

“This thing about money is in me. I always have to split a bill. I cannot allow a guy to pay. Either I am going to pay or I’m going to split the bill. I am very clear in these matters,” she further added. During 2011, Anushka was rumored to be dating her co-star Ranveer Singh.

Anushka's Work Front

The actress was last seen in Zero. Her movie Chakda Xpress is reportedly shelved.

On The Personal Front

Anushka is now happily married to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. They have two children - Vamika (daughter) and Akaay (son). The duo tied the knot in love and togetherness in Tuscany, Italy, in December 2017. They continue to make millions of hearts beat and are one of the most loved couples.