In Indian tradition, a daughter's vidaai (farewell ceremony) is more than just a ritual; it's a deeply emotional moment. On this occasion, parents want to give their daughter gifts that will stay with her for life and act as symbols of good fortune. In religious practices, people consider silver a very pure metal. It is believed that certain silver items bring happiness, prosperity, and positive energy into the home. Let's explore 5 such silver items that you can gift your daughter during her vidaai.