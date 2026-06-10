Silver Gifts: 5 Auspicious Items Every Daughter Will Cherish After Wedding!
Silver Gift Ideas for Daughter: Wondering what silver items you can gift your daughter after her wedding? Why are silver gifts considered auspicious? And what could be the approximate cost of these gifts? We've got you covered.
Silver Gifts: 5 Auspicious Silver Items Every Daughter Will Cherish After Wedding
In Indian tradition, a daughter's vidaai (farewell ceremony) is more than just a ritual; it's a deeply emotional moment. On this occasion, parents want to give their daughter gifts that will stay with her for life and act as symbols of good fortune. In religious practices, people consider silver a very pure metal. It is believed that certain silver items bring happiness, prosperity, and positive energy into the home. Let's explore 5 such silver items that you can gift your daughter during her vidaai.
Silver Lakshmi-Ganesh Coin
A silver Lakshmi-Ganesh coin is considered very auspicious for a new beginning after marriage. According to religious beliefs, Goddess Lakshmi blesses the home with wealth and prosperity, while Lord Ganesh removes all obstacles. Your daughter can place this coin in her puja room. A 10 to 20-gram silver coin can typically cost between ₹1,200 and ₹2,800.
Silver Puja Thali
For daughters who perform daily puja, a silver puja thali is a useful and auspicious gift. People use it for religious ceremonies, and it also enhances the beauty of the home temple. Since silver is a symbol of purity, a thali made of this metal holds special significance for keeping puja items. Its price can range from approximately ₹4,000 to ₹12,000, depending on the weight and design.
Silver Kalash
In Hinduism, the kalash is a symbol of good fortune and prosperity. A silver kalash proves useful during Griha Pravesh, Satyanarayan Katha, or other religious rituals. It is believed that keeping a kalash in the house promotes the flow of positive energy. Gifting this to a daughter after her marriage is considered very auspicious. Its price can be anywhere from ₹3,500 to ₹15,000, based on its size and weight.
Silver Bell
Ringing a bell during puja in the temple is considered an auspicious act. A silver bell is seen as very sacred from a religious standpoint and is kept in the home temple. The belief is that its sound fills the atmosphere with positivity and drives away negative energy. This is a small but very meaningful gift. Its price can range from about ₹1,500 to ₹6,000, depending on the design and weight.
Silver Aarti Deepak
A silver deepak (lamp) holds special importance in prayers. It is believed that lighting a ghee lamp in a silver deepak helps maintain peace, happiness, and a spiritual atmosphere in the home. This gift also encourages the daughter to perform her daily puja. Simple to intricately carved silver lamps are available in the market, with prices ranging from approximately ₹4,000 to ₹8,000.
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