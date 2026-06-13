The mysterious death of ex-serviceman Sandeep Manjari in Belagavi's Ghodageri village is now confirmed as murder. His wife Suma allegedly poisoned him for ₹2 crore insurance money, a fact that came to light after her lover released a selfie video. The post-mortem confirmed poisoning, and police have arrested the accused.

Chikkodi: The mysterious death of ex-serviceman Sandeep Manjari in Ghodageri village, located in Belagavi district's Hukkeri taluk, has taken a shocking turn. It's now being treated as a murder plot hatched by his own wife for a ₹2 crore insurance policy. The whole conspiracy came tumbling out after the wife's lover, Pundalik Dombar, released a selfie video with some explosive claims.

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What's in the lover's selfie video?

The investigation suddenly picked up pace thanks to the video statement released by Pundalik. In it, he spilled the beans on his lover Suma's entire cruel plan.

"I used to run a small egg rice stall in Ghodageri village. Sandeep, who had just retired from the army, was a customer. To keep himself busy, he started a tea stall right next to my shop. Later, he couldn't find anyone to help him, so he asked me to shut my stall and work for him. That's when I met his wife, Suma. We became friends, and soon, our friendship turned into a relationship."

'Let him die,' said the wife

Pundalik revealed that Suma would bring her husband boxes of alcohol every day and mix sleeping pills in it. "When I asked her why she was doing this, she coldly replied, 'Let him die, I don't care'."

He added, "Recently, Sandeep had an accident while returning from the Hukkeri fair and was hospitalised. At that time, Suma called me and asked me to bring pesticide, the kind used on plants. I brought it for her. The very next day, Sandeep died mysteriously in the hospital."

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The ₹2 crore insurance and a plan to settle in Belagavi

"As soon as Sandeep died, Suma called me," Pundalik said. "She told me, 'I have a ₹2 crore insurance policy on him. We'll get that money now. We can take my two kids and your two kids, and all of us can go and settle in Belagavi'."

"The day after his death, she gave me the pesticide bottle and other items, and frantically told me to throw them away somewhere far, where no one would find them. Her behaviour made me extremely suspicious," Pundalik stated in the video.

'I'm ready for jail, but don't give her the insurance money'

Pundalik demanded justice. "A soldier who protected our country has died here. He must get justice, and the guilty must be punished severely. If I'm lying about any of this, I am ready to go to jail. This case needs to be re-investigated, and until then, Suma should not get a single rupee of the insurance money."

Body exhumed, poisoning confirmed!

Following these suspicions, the police, in the presence of Belagavi AC Shravankumar Nayak, exhumed Sandeep Manjari's body from his grave. An on-the-spot post-mortem was conducted. Police sources have confirmed that the preliminary report shows Sandeep was indeed killed by poisoning.

It appears that his wife, Suma, took advantage of Sandeep's drinking problem after his retirement. She allegedly took out a huge insurance policy in his name and, with her lover's help, hatched a plan to murder him. Police have now filed a murder case, arrested the accused, and are continuing their investigation.

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