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Belagavi Crime: Man Stabs Mother-in-Law After Argument Over Video Call, Arrested by Police
A man in Belagavi stabbed his mother-in-law after a dispute over a video call. The victim is in ICU, while police have arrested the accused. The shocking incident highlights a violent family conflict.
Son-in-law stabs mother-in-law
Treatment in hospital
Married one and a half years ago
Mother-in-law had warned the son-in-law
Mahadevi got annoyed with her son-in-law's constant video calls. She told him, "I can't just sit around with the mobile all day, leaving my work. Call only once a day." An angry Aravind then abused her with foul language. In response, Mahadevi warned him, saying, “If you come to our village, I won't spare you.”
WhatsApp Status
Furious after the argument, Aravind came to the village, stabbed his mother-in-law, and ran away. He then put up a WhatsApp status that read, "Today jail, tomorrow bail. I won't spare you." Family members rushed Mahadevi to the hospital. A case has been registered at the Murugod police station regarding this incident.
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