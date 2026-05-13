A shocking incident has come to light in Belagavi, where a man has appealed for justice after alleging that his wife’s family attempted to arrange another marriage for her while he was still alive and legally married to her.

Venkatesh Rathod, a resident of Belagavi, stated that he married a young woman from Belagavi taluk in 2022 with mutual consent. Following the marriage, he reportedly purchased a house for his wife and also provided lakhs of rupees to her family.