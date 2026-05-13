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Belagavi Man Seeks Justice, Alleges Wife’s Family Tried to Arrange Her Second Marriage
A man from Belagavi has sought justice after alleging that his wife’s family attempted to arrange her second marriage while he was still alive and legally married to her. He also accused the family of filing false cases.
Belagavi Man Seeks Justice Over Alleged Second Marriage Attempt
A shocking incident has come to light in Belagavi, where a man has appealed for justice after alleging that his wife’s family attempted to arrange another marriage for her while he was still alive and legally married to her.
Venkatesh Rathod, a resident of Belagavi, stated that he married a young woman from Belagavi taluk in 2022 with mutual consent. Following the marriage, he reportedly purchased a house for his wife and also provided lakhs of rupees to her family.
Man Appeals to Authorities to Stop Alleged Second Marriage
Venkatesh Rathod has alleged that Hirebagewadi residents Rudrappa Hanchinamani and his son Pradeep Hanchinamani have confined his wife, Manjula Hanchinamani, inside their house and are forcibly attempting to arrange her marriage to another man.
Speaking to the media, Venkatesh said, “We got married with mutual consent. Despite this, they are trying to get my wife married again while I am still alive.”
He has appealed to the authorities to intervene immediately and stop the alleged marriage.
Man Alleges False Cases and Conspiracy by Wife’s Family
Venkatesh Rathod has alleged that his wife’s family filed false cases against him as part of a conspiracy, which eventually led to his imprisonment.
He further claimed that he had financially supported the family, including providing assistance for the construction of a house.
Despite receiving help and other facilities from him, Venkatesh alleged that the family is now attempting to arrange another marriage for his wife without informing him.
Venkatesh Rathod Appeals for Justice
Venkatesh Rathod alleged that he was attacked a few days ago in the Hirebagewadi area, during which gold and cash were allegedly looted from him. He stated that a complaint regarding the incident has been filed at the Hirebagewadi police station.
Appealing for justice, Venkatesh urged the authorities to prevent the alleged second marriage of his wife and take appropriate action in the matter.
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