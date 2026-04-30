A 35-year-old woman died by suicide in Athani, Belagavi district, allegedly due to dowry harassment by her husband. Her family has accused him of abuse and murder. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation into the incident.

In a deeply distressing incident that has once again brought the issue of dowry harassment into focus, a 35-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Athani town in Belagavi district on Wednesday. The woman, who had been married for 15 years, is suspected to have taken the extreme step following prolonged harassment by her husband over dowry demands. The incident has sparked outrage in the locality, with the victim’s family alleging foul play and demanding strict action.

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Allegations Of Dowry Harassment Surface

The deceased has been identified as Sangeeta Gadivaddar, who was married to Venkatesh around 15 years ago. According to preliminary information and statements from family members, what began as a normal marital relationship reportedly deteriorated over the years due to persistent financial demands and domestic disputes.

Demand For ₹2 Lakh Led To Frequent Disputes

Sources allege that Venkatesh had been pressuring Sangeeta to bring ₹2 lakh from her parental home to fund the construction of a new house. This demand is said to have led to frequent arguments between the couple, creating a tense and distressing atmosphere at home. The continued pressure is believed to have caused severe mental trauma to Sangeeta.

Incident Reported After Late Night Argument

According to local accounts, the couple reportedly had another argument on Tuesday night over the same issue. On Wednesday, in the absence of other family members, Sangeeta allegedly died by suicide by hanging. The exact sequence of events is currently under investigation.

Family Alleges Murder, Demands Justice

Sangeeta’s mother, Kasturi, has strongly denied that her daughter died by suicide and has levelled serious allegations against her husband and in-laws.

“My daughter would never take such a step. They assaulted her for not bringing money and then hanged her,” she alleged, demanding a thorough investigation and justice for her daughter.

Police Begin Investigation

Following the incident, Athani police visited the spot and initiated an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death. A case has been registered at the Athani Police Station, and further inquiry is underway.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)