Ebin Thomas, who was working as a crew member on a motorboat, suddenly felt unwell and fell into the river. The water was about 25 feet deep where the incident happened.

HARIPAD: A young man from Punnamada has tragically died after he fell from a motorboat into the river during the Payippad Jalotsavam.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Ebin Thomas, who was also known as Mathai. He was the son of Thomas Joseph from Punnamada Avalookunnu Koracheri Kandathil.

This heartbreaking incident took place today around 1:30 PM, near the pavilion at the finishing point. Ebin, who was a crew member on the motorboat, suddenly felt unwell and fell into the river, which is about 25 feet deep at that spot.

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Fire and Rescue personnel who were on duty for the festival rushed to the spot and began a search operation right away. After searching for about half an hour, the team managed to pull Ebin out of the water. He was quickly taken to the Haripad Taluk Hospital in a police boat, but doctors could not save him.

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His body has been kept at the Taluk Hospital mortuary, and the police have started their procedures. The rescue team included Assistant Station Officer Prashanth, SFRO Rajesh, Firemen Rahul, Nikhil, and Unni Sudhakaran, along with Home Guards Sajith and Suresh, and Mechanic Anilkumar.