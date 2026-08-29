Two men have been arrested in a shocking case where a couple travelling in their car at night was attacked. The accused also beat up two bikers who questioned their actions.

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have arrested two men for attacking a couple who were travelling in their car at night, and also for beating up two bikers who tried to intervene. The arrested men are S. Shameer, 37, from Chullimanoor, and R. Shamnad, 38, from Anad Methottu. The incident took place on Thiruvonam night at Moozhi, in the Anad panchayat area.

The victims have been identified as Shajahan and his wife Sabina from Panavoor. The two men who tried to save them, Muhammed Nishad and Shabin from Karikuzhi Meennilam, were also attacked and injured.

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Here's what happened. Shajahan and Sabina were on their way home in their car, driving on the Puthenpalam-Panavoor road. When they reached Moozhi, Shameer and Shamnad stopped their car and tried to attack them. When Shajahan resisted, the accused started beating him. At that moment, Nishad and Shabin were passing by on their bike. They saw what was happening and questioned the attackers.

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According to the police, this angered the accused, who then turned on the bikers. They picked up stones from the roadside and assaulted all four of them. Nishad suffered a deep cut on his forehead, and Shabin was badly injured on the back of his neck. Shajahan and Sabina also sustained injuries in the assault.

Following complaints from both the couple and the bikers, the Nedumangad police registered a case. The accused had gone into hiding but were arrested yesterday. They have been produced before a court and sent to remand.