Balaramapuram police have finally nabbed the notorious goonda, Jambulingham Suresh, in a dramatic operation. He was hiding on the roof of an under-construction house after recently assaulting a woman.

Thiruvananthapuram: The police have arrested Jambulingham Suresh, a notorious goonda with a long list of cases against him. He was on the run after attacking a woman, just a few months after getting out of jail. The Balaramapuram police managed to catch him after a dramatic chase. Suresh is a known history-sheeter, with cases of theft, robbery, and even attempt to murder. The police describe him as a ruthless attacker. He has a whopping 40 cases against him, including one for attacking a Circle Inspector in Neyyattinkara. He was released in February this year after spending 12 years in prison. His latest crime was just a few days ago, when he barged into a house within the Balaramapuram police station limits, attacked a woman, and stole her mobile phone.

Thrissur Crime: Man’s Secret Stay Inside Empty House Ends in Shocking Discovery!

Caught Hiding on an Unfinished Building's Roof

Police had filed a case for this latest incident, but Suresh had gone underground. Finally, they got a tip-off that he was hiding on the roof of an unfinished building in Balaramapuram. Early this morning, the police team surrounded the house. They were extra cautious, knowing Suresh could turn violent. It seems Suresh had used a rope to climb onto the roof. When the police also started climbing up, he jumped off the roof and made a run for it. But the cops gave chase, caught up with him, and finally managed to overpower him. Police say his main modus operandi is theft and robbery, and he is known to brutally assault his victims during these crimes.

Thrissur: Woman Duped of Over Rs 3 Lakh by Fake Job Offer on Telegram